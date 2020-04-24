Don’t let this lockdown put an end to your entertainment. Your Sundays should be as fun as they were earlier but within the confinement of your house. If you are wondering how, we have an artist to make your evening better.

This Sunday, catch indie-rock pioneer Faridkot, a band from Delhi, in action from the comfort of your drawing room. After releasing their debut album Ek to some tremendous critical acclaim in 2008, they went ahead and won pretty much all significant music challenges in the latter part of that decade. As there was no looking back, the music outfit continues breaking new ground with their performances each time. Their music is a mixture of shifting blues guitars and harmonic love melodies blended around a thumping percussion and bass, described in certain circles as Confused Pop.

This performance is a part of #WeekendLive, a collaborative effort between Zoom TV and Oaksmith® Gold Glasses.

When: April 26, 8 pm

Where: Zoom’s Facebook page (@Zoom)