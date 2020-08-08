The current health crisis has changed the rules of business and life. Without in-person conferences, shopping sprees and social mixers, we've all been relegated to virtual spaces. Keeping this in mind, founder of Networking Now India Shaan Khanna has curated its first-ever virtual showcase.



Title Decode Your Network, the 15-day virtual showcase brings 20 handpicked service providers in India while also offering attractive discounts on their products/services.



Wondering what's in store? Here's is a list of some of the service providers and what they offer to give you an idea:



Yogisattva: India's first whole foods plant-based culinary academy combined with a retail store for all our vegan and gluten-free foods and desserts demand as well as a yoga studio. Additionally, they also provide private sit down dinners, food catering and consultancy. Besides organic and vegan, their food free from gluten, dairy and sugar.

Nostalgia Enterprises: Showcasing bespoke furniture, accent pieces and a splendid array of object d’ art, furniture (indoor and outdoor), fountains & paintings, the brand helps you create an interior of your dreams. The brand is owned by Sanjana Bahl who personally chooses, designs, and even handpicks artifacts from across the globe.

Tanjoresetc: Inspired by their travel to South India, Shikha Kejriwal and Shruti Bansal, who have always been in awe of our rich Indian art and culture, started Tanjoresetc around 10 years ago. With a thought of promoting our rich heritage and uplifting our dying art and tradition, the duo started with Tanjore paintings and soon after collaborated with artists from all over India to promote Indian art like Kerela Murals, Phads, Pichhwais, and Gond.

Mehra Carpets: Mehra Carpets is a 53-year-old brand leading in manufacturing and producing exquisite carpets as per your needs. They customize and create something unique that reflects 'you' based on your design, colour, quality, size, and even shape requirement. Their carpets are handwoven to the highest calibre by the most skilful craftsmen in the trade, using only the finest quality raw materials.

Bombay Collective: Bombay Collective is a Creative and Digital Studio in Mumbai that brings to you the powerful trifecta of design + digital + development prowess. Their brand USP is understanding our clients objective and creating quality work only after having a detailed target audience understanding and formulating a strategy based on the audience and objective.



For more, check the virtual showcase - Decode Your Network.

When: August 1st, 2020 - August 15th, 2020

Where: Networking Now India's Social Media platforms (Facebook and Instagram)

Cost: Free