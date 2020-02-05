Six-time Grammy nominee Anoushka Shankar is touring India with her latest EP, Love Letters, for which she teamed up with her female peers as she wanted to contribute to the cause of gender equality through her music.

"It was a very organic, gentle and intimate process. I just felt drawn towards the kind of music that really needed a strong female presence - female writers, female producers, female figures and that just kind of unfolded on its own," said Anoushka told in an interview to PTI and added, "I realised how rarely women are involved in all aspects of the music-making, how rarely I've worked with female engineers. That became something that I started looking at as well - How many women can I bring into the project across the board? And, it has been really lovely to take an active part in opening the door in that way."



The musician further added that Love Letters will give her listeners a glimpse into her vulnerable side.



When: Feb 13, 8 pm onwards

Where: Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Sion

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.