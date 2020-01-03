Art lovers in Mumbai, Gallery 7 is having an end of season sale and the exhibition features 69 artists and over 300 works, including pieces by artists like M. F. Husain, S. H. Raza, Jamini Roy, Ram Kumar to name a few.

The gallery has significantly reduced the price for the course of this exhibition, allowing new collectors with a great opportunity to enter the world of art.

Lalu Prasad Shaw, Bibi, 2018, 21 x 15 Inches, Tempera on Board

When: Jan 1 - Jan 22, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Gallery 7, 12/14, G3, Ground Floor, Oricon House, Rampart Row, Next to Kaya Skin Clinic, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai