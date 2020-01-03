Surpassing the apps that offer attractive deals to the guests, SodaBottleOpenerWala has come up with an exciting range of offers. All you need to do is just ‘Ask your server for an offer’ and be rest assured to be treated to either a 1+1 on drinks/food or happy hours or MRP rates or free dessert on your next visit to any of the SBOW outlets.

When: Ongoing

Where: SBOW High Street Phoenix (Lower Parel), BKC and Viviana Mall (Thane)