With Strawberry Sushi and Strawberry Cheese Cake, Kofuku, the award-winning Japanese restaurant, is getting new desserts on the plate for Japan's Strawberry Day. While everybody is familiar with the strawberry cheesecake, the delicacy you must look out for is their Strawberry Sushi. The restaurant says that although it is made using the same technique, it is not exactly sushi but it may just be the simplest and tastiest raw/vegetarian/vegan sweet bite you might have had so far. Furthermore, they say it works as an excellent after-dinner dessert as well as an afternoon tea snack.



When: Jan 4 and 5, 12 pm to 2:45 pm and 7 pm to 11:45 pm

Where: Kofuku Bandra and Powai