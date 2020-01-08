If you are craving for some authentic Indian cuisine in a 'dhaba' style dining, you must head to Bageecha, the sea-facing restaurant at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. From starters like Palak Pakora Chaat, Raaj Kachori and Chole Samosa to Parathas, Dhaba Murgh, Chole Kulcha, Sarson da Saag and Makki Ki Roti, the menu has a wide range to satisfy your taste buds. To end the meal on a sweet note, there are options like Makhana Ki Kheer, Lassi and Rasmalai.

When: January 8-17, 6:30 pm onwards

Where: Bageecha, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach