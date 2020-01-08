Mumbai: High Street Phoenix introduces a fitness regime that will help you keep your new year resolution

Offering a variety of no equipment training programmes to aid in your fitness journey, Mumbai’s High Street Phoenix has brought the Cult Fit team on board to conduct a 50-minute-long fun and interactive circuit training session, which will include activities like upper and lower body exercises, crunches and push-ups.



The session will be followed with a brunch at Smoke House Deli.



When: January 12, 9 am

Where: Festival Square, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel

