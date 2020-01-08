Bringing to the fore the story of Nandi and Simba, NCPA presents Tales of the Bull and the Tiger

As the first program in the yearlong celebration of Shankarananda Kalakshetra's 40 years of service to art, NCPA brings to the stage the story of Nandi and Simba. Titled Tales of the Bull and the Tiger, the performance is choreographed by Ananda Shankar Jayant with musical soundscape by Sathiraju Vanumadhav.

When: January 16, 6:30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Tickets are available at BookMyShow.com

