In its aim to main family time more special, Sassy Spoon is hosting a FamJam Brunch every Sunday. The brunch features a specially curated kid’s menu that includes their favourite dishes like Nachos with Cheese Sauce, Homemade Hummus with toasted Pita, Cheesy Penne and Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches. Furthermore, they also offer a host of activities like face painting, craft workshops besides a dedicated play area to keep your kids engaged in a fun way.



When: Every Sunday, 12:00 am to 3:30 pm

Where: The Sassy Spoon, Nariman Point

