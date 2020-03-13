G5A in collaboration with Alliance Française de Bombay, Wallonie-Bruxelles International, and the Consulate General of Belgium presents a workshop on making musical instruments from abandoned objects by the Belgian artist Max Vandervorst.



The Philosophy behind the workship: Performing music is a natural act, and performing together is not reserved for specialists. In this respect, each person will find a place in the orchestra. The “un-tamed instrument” approach, which consists in hijacking everyday objects and recycling waste materials for musical purposes (from the use of objects in the raw to the creation of actual musical instruments), is not intended to provide a cheap substitute for “real” instruments, but to foster artistic creativity, obviously musical, but also involving other forms of art (stage, poetry, sculpture … ).

Max Vandervorst, creator and showman, suggests an approach combining the transfer and exchange of know-how, not just another didactic method. It is a noble form of DIY, using salvaged objects such as plastic bottles, tin cans, paper or cardboard… but also and above all a collective musical playground leading to moments like the “Rumba de Spa” or the Tarentelle de Vittel” … and returning home with loads of ideas and the irresistible desire to make the world resound.

The workshop would include: presenting the artistic environment with a few selected instruments; building one or several simple instruments, followed by individual experimentation and collective play, and the possibility of creating music in sub-groups, and ending the period with a mini-concert.



When: Saturday, March 14 at 11 AM

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

For registration, check out g5a.org