Due to the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown, most events have now gone online. And among them is SRS music.three's Social Remote Sessions. It's third instalment, scheduled for this Saturday, will see artists Turbanraga from Delhi (India) and Le Krēateur³ and SūRAN from Montreal (Canada).



Here's what in store:



Through residencies at some of Delhi's most popular venues like Summer House Café, Auro and Social, Turban Raga aka Bachitter Singh’s selection of uplifting and deep beats has earned him a loyal following and made him a familiar face for dance music fans. Called upon to open for artists as diverse as Nucleya, BLOT!, Kohra and Anish Sood, Turban Raga has stepped up to the console and displayed control and knowledge far beyond his years. Apart from him, the audience will see Le Krēateur³ and SūRAN. While Le Krēateur³" brings a way to give back to the community with positive emotions and good vibes creation, via music and a bewitching environment, SūRAN’s ever-evolving sound is currently characterized by deep, groovy beats with ethnic percussions, oriental melodies and spiritual vocal.



When: Saturday, May 2, 11 pm onwards

Where: Twitch.tv/socialremotesessions