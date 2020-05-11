As a part of its digital series, NCPA@home, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) presents the screening of Bandish: A tribute to legendary Indian Composers.

This screening will feature Ashwini Bhide (vocalist) along with Vishwanath Shirodkar (tabla) and Seema Shirodkar (harmonium) bringing to life some evergreen compositions of two legendary composers of the early 18th century, Sadarang and Adarang, who were largely responsible for popularising the newly emerging genre of khayal.

Initially trained by Narayanrao Datar, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande was groomed in Jaipur Atrauli style by maestros like her mother, Manik Bhide, and Ratnakar Pai. Her style is marked by an effortless exposition of common as well as complex ragas with pleasing tonal quality and aesthetic appeal.

This event was originally staged at the Tata Theatre on July 3, 2015 as a part of NCPA's three-day annual festival.

When: Friday, May 15, 6 pm

Where: Youtube.com/TheNCPAMumbai1