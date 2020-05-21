Mumbai-based belly dance artist, Leena Viie has conceptualized an online International Belly Dancing Festival to raise funds for the migrant workers who have been severely impacted by the perils of COVID-19.

The 21-day festival will see participation from over 30 international belly dancers and master teachers. Apart from addressing the body, mind and soul of a dancer, it also aims to impart important business skill sets with the participants.



All the proceeds from the event will be given to NGO Goonj.



When: June 1 - June 21, 2020 (Slot 1: 7-8:30 pm and Slot 2: 9 to 10:30 pm)

Where: Zoom and Facebook Live

For registration/donation: Visit leenaviie.com