Ready for some heartwarming tales? UnErase Poetry is back with a live show

UnErase Poetry, a community that promotes the spoken word in India, is back with a live show promising tales that will leave you with a warm heart on a winter evening.

The show, scheduled for Saturday, will see a stellar line-up of Helly Shah, Priya Malik, Yahya Bootwala, Taranjit Kaur, Amandeep Singh, Sainee Raj, Ramneek Singh, Vanika Sangtani, Mehak Mirza Prabhu and Nivedita Chandra who will be sharing poems and stories of love, friendship, romance, loss, and hope.

The evening will be hosted by Simar Singh.

When: Saturday, December 18, 7 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

