Mumbaikars, ITC Grand Central has launched a new ‘Chaat & Chat’ menu which offers an array of delectable chaat selections. Keeping in mind the ongoing situation, it is a delivery menu and one can expect options like Golgappa (Panipuri) with Naarangi and Teekha Mirch Jal Jeera, Khasta Papdi with Dahi & Saunth, Dahi Gujia, Channa Kulcha, Kachodi with Dahi Haldo Ke Aaloo among others.



As part of ITC’s “we assure” protocols, all the ingredients and eatables are prepared to the highest standards of hygiene, assures the hotel.



Price: Rs 300 onwards

Availability: ITC Mobile App, Zomato, Swiggy or call 02267045119/119