Can We Talk: a solo show by Mohd Intiyaz at Method Kalaghoda is all about individual hardships

Mohd Intiyaz, who is known for his inquisitive and nostalgic paintings that highlight the moments from his childhood, has put another show at Method Kalaghoda. Titled Can We Talk, the artwork is all about surviving various social situations and family experiences as a child that has a lasting impact on the artist’s memories and artistic sensitivity. Shedding light on crucial childhood events related to migration and marginalisation, the artwork connects with everyone’s reality in one or the other way. The artist tries to question the injustice and why it is so hard to talk about it openly through his paintings. Each artwork presents an underlying question about labour, production, protest, and identity.

What: Art show Can We Talk

Where: Method Kalaghoda

When: Ongoing till August 21. 11 am to 6 pm.