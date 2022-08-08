A Haveli Sangeet concert to pay tribute to late Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj on his second death anniversary

On late music legend Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj’s second death anniversary on August 17 which also marks the eve of Krishna Janmashtami, renowned classical musician Vinay Ramdasan will take the stage along with his wife, classical vocalist Anuja Zokarkar to pay a tribute to the Sangeet Martand. Titled Haveli Sangeet - A Tribute to Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji, the show will see Ramdasan and his group rendering various songs from the Haveli Sangeet style of music, which finds its roots in the temple music of the 16th century to worship Lord Krishna and was hugely popularised by Pandit Jasraj.

What: Haveli Sangeet - A Tribute to Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji

When: August 17 at 6.30 pm.

Where: at Nehru Centre, Worli,

Tickets: Rs 300 onwards. Bookmyshow.com