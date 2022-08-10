These new assortment of hand crafted chocolate boxes by The Binge are a perfect gift for your sibling

This Raksha Bandhan, skip the boring and up your gifting game with a sweet surprise from The Binge. Known for crafting stellar curations and delicacies the brand has introduced various decadent hampers that make for an absolute ingenious gift perfect for your siblings.

Choose the best gift for your siblings from the options -

Jashn E Bahar Box The box features Hazelnut Dragees (120 gms), French Caramel Dragees (120 gms), Savoury Nuts (120gms), Cashew Discs (2 discs), and Hazelnut Clusters (100gms). The box is priced at Rs 2,000.

Paradise Box

With Nutty Star (120 gms), Rose Almond (100gms), Florentines (4 discs), and Almond Cluster (100 gms) the paradise box is a real haven when it melts in the mouth. The box is priced at Rs 1,500.

Luxe Edit Box

Loaded with Almond Florentine, Almond Clusters, Dragees (any two), Origin (any one) and Bars (any two), Luxe Edit Box by The Binge is the most exotic box on the list and you surely don’t want to miss the heavenly taste. The box is priced at Rs 3,500.

Grandeur Box

The name says it all! The Grandeur Box comes with Almond Clusters, Almond Florentine, Dragees with Raspberry Caramel, French Caramel, Hazelnut, Pistachio, Buttershot, Rose Almond, Caramelized Pecans, Savoury Nuts and bar options like Dark Chocolate Almond, Dark Chocolate Hazelnut, Milk Chocolate Cookies, Milk Chocolate Rose, White Chocolate Coffee Crunch, White Chocolate Cookies and Cream with Origins like Madagascar 67%; Tanzanie 75%; Ghana 40%; Ecuador 70%. Price: 8,260.

Packed with rustic and hearty flavours of the finest chocolate these hampers by The Binge are a must-have for every sibling!



Available at thebinge.in