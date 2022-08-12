Make your Sundays  special with a Carnival Sunday Brunch at YOUnion Season 2 

YOUnion, the all-day gastro bar, which is an homage to the millennials, recently launched with Season 2 of the space, featuring an entire refurbishment of the interiors, and all-new F&B offerings. Now, the fun and the trendy venue has just launched a Carnival Sunday Brunch.

Ideal for families, couples, or groups of friends, the Carnival Sunday Brunch offers something for everyone. You can enjoy an abundance of food options via live counters. Enjoy an egg station serving Magic Masala Scrambled Eggs; and Sunny Side Up on Toast; a live pasta and risotto station where you can choose your pasta type and sauce; and a live Pancakes and Mini Waffles station. Also available on the buffet brunch menu are a Salad bar featuring a variety of different salads and dressings; a Mezze and Tapas Bar, complete with Mediterranean dips and small plates; wood-fired oven pizzas; sandwiches; and dumplings. Those craving more can enjoy Hot Main Courses like Slow-Cooked Awadh Nihari; Truffle Mac n Cheese; and Exotic Vegetarian Thai Curry with Garlic Rice. A live Dessert counter offers options like Chocolate Éclair; Exotic Cup Cake; and Crème Brulee.

While the food will definitely be an attraction, you can also be entertained with a plethora of talent, such as an illusionist, a tattoo artist and a magician. For those wanting a nibble before or after the meal, a popcorn machine dispensing four different flavours of popcorn is also on offer.

What: Carnival Sunday Brunch

When: Every Sunday, 12 pm to 4 pm.

Where: YOUnion Season 2, Lower Parel

Price Rs. 1599 - 3499 plus taxes per head.

Contact: +91 8433942801, +91 8433942802

Regular meal for two: Rs 1500 inclusive of drinks