Make your week Sassier with The Sassy Spoon

Mumbai’s favourite resto-bar The Sassy Spoon is all set to host a sassy experience throughout the week. Here's your guide to everything they have going from their Sassy Live, Happy Hours to Sassy Express Lunch.

To start with vocalist Brendon D’Souza will be performing your favourite tunes to amp up the night. Unlock your evenings with the Happy Hour Menu, entailing an exciting offer of 2 + 1 on cocktails. Indulge in a fascinating spread of cocktails, wines and spirits, from Monday to Friday.

spoiled for choice and indulge in a wide array of delicacies with the Sassy Express Lunch. The menu offers the best of The Sassy Spoon specials like Tomato, Olive and Parmesan Soup, Grilled Basil Chicken Salad, Spaghetti with Garden Fresh Veggies, Grilled BBQ Chicken in Homemade BBQ Sauce and Tasty Irish Mashed Potatoes, Spicy Chicken Ramen in a Chilli Broth, Rachel’s twist on Red Velvet, and more.

Available from Monday - Friday priced effectively at Rs 645.

What: Sassy Live at The Sassy Spoon Powai

Happy Hour and Sassy Express Lunch at The Sassy Spoon Nariman Point

Contact: +91 9920003500, +91 98195 44195.