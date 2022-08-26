A solo exhibition Why Does Everything Have to Make Sense Shaina Nikam at Method, Bandra
For her first exhibit, refusing to be boxed in by one specific theme, style, or message, Shaina Nikam panicked when it came to labeling her show
Team Indulge Published : 26th August 2022 02:37 PM | Published : | 26th August 2022 02:37 PM
Shaina Nikam’s solo show Why Does Everything Have to Make Sense was born out of the idea, 'if art even makes sense'. With her 10 artworks, slightly flummoxed, Shaina has used sketch pens, acrylics, and Szechuan sauce as she believes everything is a medium for artists.
What: A solo show by Shaina Nikam.
Where and When: Method Bandra on August 27, 8 am to 10 pm.
Contact: +91 9821114562.