Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at The Westin Mumbai

Add sweetness to your celebrations this Ganesh Chaturthi with The Westin Mumbai’s Modak festival. Available in 11 mouth-watering flavours, these Modaks are delicious and a must-try. After all, offering Lord Ganesha his favourite sweet means even we get to have some, right? The Modaks are available in more than 10 flavours like Chocolate, Butterscotch, Anjeer, Kaju Pistachio, Rose, Malai, Kandi, Mawa, Coconut Jaggery, Motichoor, and Dryfruits Modak.

What: Modak festival at The Westin Mumbai, Powai Lake

When: From August 31 to September 9. 9 am to 10 pm.

Price: Rs 95++ (Per piece)

Contact: 022 66927777