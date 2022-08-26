Indulge in a sumptuous array of dim sums at Mayouchi, The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake

The recently opened Asian Tapas Bar – Mayouchi, elevates its epicurean experience further with the specially created Dim Sum festival.

Dim sum is a style of Chinese cuisine (particularly Cantonese but also other varieties) prepared as small bite-sized portions of food served in small steamer baskets or on small plates. Now extremely popular throughout Asia, their culinary maestros have enhanced these dishes in terms of taste and technique as a true tribute to the cultures and communities.

Relish the unraveled ﬂavours of dim sum paired with the finest wine and unmatched views of Powai Lake. The chefs have incorporated this classic with global culinary innovations and artistic elements to create a complete sensory dining experience at Mayouchi.

What: Dim sums at Mayouchi

When and Where: Until August 28. 5 pm to 11.30 pm. At The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake

Price: Rs 645 + per person.

Contact: 022 66927777