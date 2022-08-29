Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Festive special modaks by Sassy Teaspoon

Celebrate the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with these amazing and unique modaks from Sassy Teaspoon. These delicious modaks are a mix of classics with a twist and the wide variety of flavours will leave you spoiled for choices. The modaks come in four flavours, Kesar Peda, Chocolate Barfi and Kaju Katli.

The Modaks are available across all Sassy Teaspoon outlets in Mumbai and Pune for pre-orders. The boxes of 6 and 12 are priced at INR 395 and INR 745 + taxes, respectively.

