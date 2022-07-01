What’s Up Mumbai: Open Mic Poetry at Dorangos

Spend this Sunday sharing your writing talent with some like-minded people at this Open Mic Poetry evening. Poets, writers, and Lyricists are welcomed to share their poetry, comedy, and singing that everyone will love. There would be special acts by famous artists like Hardik Dave and many more. Be it your first time performing in front of an audience or a trial run for your next gig; share the spotlight with supportive and talented artists.

On July 3. 5 pm. At Dorangos, Bandra. Tickets: Rs 49 onwards.

bookmyshow.com