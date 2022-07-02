What’s Up Mumbai: New Mezze Platter at Bayroutes

Mumbai’s much-loved Middle Eastern fine dine Bayroute launches its brand-new Mezze Platter menu. Served in conventional style expect to dine Middle-Eastern and Mediterranean delicacies. Expect Kebabs, Manakeesh, Kabsa, Baklava, Stuffed Dates, Tirokafteri, Warak Enab, Hummus Pimento, Date and Pistachio Labneh, Beet and Walnut Kofte. For desserts, try Rose and Gulkand Milk Cake, Baklava Rolls, Pistachio Halva, Jaggery Fudge Cake, Tulumba, and Lotus Cheesecake.

Ongoing till July 30. 12 pm to 1.30 am. At Bayroute Powai, BKC, Palladium, and Juhu.