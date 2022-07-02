What’s Up Mumbai: Watch a play, Miracle on Matunga Street at NCPA

Based on Tom Dudzick’s American play Miracle on South Division Street, the Hindi adaptation Miracle on Matunga Street revolves around a matriarch Tulsa Harry Peter who happily runs her soup kitchen and tends to the family heirloom. The play delivers a message on faith and how to adjust to the surprises that life has to throw at us.

On July 3, 7 pm. At Experimental Theatre: NCPA. Tickets: Rs 400 onwards.