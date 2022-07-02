Home Events Mumbai

What’s Up Mumbai: Watch a play, Miracle on Matunga Street at NCPA

The play delivers a solid message on faith, the lack of it, why we believe what we believe and how we can, or must, adjust to life’s surprises

author_img Team Indulge Published :  02nd July 2022 07:05 PM   |   Published :   |  02nd July 2022 07:05 PM
Miracle on Matunga Street

Based on Tom Dudzick’s American play Miracle on South Division Street, the Hindi adaptation Miracle on Matunga Street revolves around a matriarch Tulsa Harry Peter who happily runs her soup kitchen and tends to the family heirloom. The play delivers a message on faith and how to adjust to the surprises that life has to throw at us.

On July 3, 7 pm. At Experimental Theatre: NCPA. Tickets: Rs 400 onwards.

