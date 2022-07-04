What’s Up Mumbai: Comedy night with Amit Tondon
Amit will be performing on July 6 and 7 as well
Team Indulge Published : 04th July 2022 12:34 PM | Published : | 04th July 2022 12:34 PM
Beat the mid-week blue with celebrity comic Amit Tondon at this comedy night Amit Tandon Live at The J Spot. After the phenomenal success of a hit comedy TV show and Netflix special, Amit is back with a new bundle of stories and jokes. Expect some new and relatable jokes that he is known for.
July 5. 8 pm. At The J Spot, Bandra. Tickets: Rs 499.
Also on July 6 and 7.
Details on bookmysow.com