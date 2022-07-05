What’s Up Mumbai: Karaoke Night with ft. KJ Dominic Ignatius
Entry with registration on Bookmyshow.com
Team Indulge Published : 05th July 2022 04:48 PM | Published : | 05th July 2022 04:48 PM
Have you ever let your inner bathroom singer play for the rest of the world? If not, this Karaoke Night is the perfect opportunity to let loose and sing like no one is watching with a group of people who care about your passion of singing and want to share it with you. Bring your friends and family to Hard Rock Cafe Navi Mumbai for an unforgettable Karaoke night
On July 6 at 7 pm. At Hard Rock Café, Navi Mumbai. Entry Free.