What’s Up Mumbai: Watch a play, Strictly Unconventional by FATS the Arts 

The play is written and directed by Faezeh Jalali

author_img Team Indulge Published :  05th July 2022 04:54 PM   |   Published :   |  05th July 2022 04:54 PM
Strictly Unconventional

Beat the mid-week blues with A FATS the Arts Production’s upcoming Funny, emotional, bold, and wildly entertaining play, Strictly Unconventional. It is a collection of short quirky plays about unconventional relationships. The stories revolve around a gay man and a polyamorous woman who find happiness together, a woman who walks out of a sexless marriage, a couple who deals with mental health, an old man who regrets his life choices, and a husband and wife who brag about how perfect couple they are.

July 7 at 7.30 pm. July 8 at 6 and 9 pm. At Prithvi Theatre. Tickets: Rs 500. Bookmyshow.com

 

