Ketki Dave’s comeback comedy thriller play Khel Khele Khelaiya promises a much-needed laughter dose

After a long time Ketki Dave is back to basics from where she started her career

author_img Team Indulge Published :  06th July 2022 02:06 PM   |   Published :   |  06th July 2022 02:06 PM
Actress Ketki Dave, who has made an impact with her acting prowess in a host of Bollywood and Gujarati films, is back on the stage with a comedy thriller play Khel Khele Khelayia. The play is a fun-filled comedy-thriller Gujarati play that is filled with laughter and a lot of entertainment. This is touted to be the only comedy-thriller on Gujarati Stage currently making waves, especially with Ketki's powered pack performance.

 

What: Play Khel Khele Khelaiya

When: July 10 at 7.30 pm

Where: Nehru Centre, Worli

Tickets: Rs 200 onwards. bookmyshow.com

