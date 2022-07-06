Ketki Dave’s comeback comedy thriller play Khel Khele Khelaiya promises a much-needed laughter dose

Actress Ketki Dave, who has made an impact with her acting prowess in a host of Bollywood and Gujarati films, is back on the stage with a comedy thriller play Khel Khele Khelayia. The play is a fun-filled comedy-thriller Gujarati play that is filled with laughter and a lot of entertainment. This is touted to be the only comedy-thriller on Gujarati Stage currently making waves, especially with Ketki's powered pack performance.

What: Play Khel Khele Khelaiya

When: July 10 at 7.30 pm

Where: Nehru Centre, Worli

Tickets: Rs 200 onwards. bookmyshow.com