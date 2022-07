What's Up Mumbai: Bolava Vitthal Abhangwani concert at Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium

This Sunday immerse yourself in some classical music at the Bolava Vitthal Abhangwani concert. The event celebrates Ashadi Ekadashi with a pan-India tour. The event features eminent vocalists such as Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Jayateerth Mevundi, Sangeeta Katti, and Anand Bhate accompanied by Ojas Adhiya (Tabla), Nikhil Phatak (Tabla), Sukhad Munde (Pakhawaj), Aditya Oke (Harmonium), Suryakant Surve (Additional Rhythms) and Shadaj Godkhindi (Flute).

What: Bolava Vitthal Abhangwani concert

Where: At Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium

When: July 10, Saunday at 5.30 pm.

Tickets: Rs 150 onwards. Bookmyshow.com