This Happy Hours menu at The Sassy Spoon is all about special delicacies, cocktails and music  

Pick your favourites from cocktails, wines and spirits, from Monday to Friday, from 5pm-8pm

author_img Team Indulge Published :  07th July 2022 03:27 PM   |   Published :   |  07th July 2022 03:27 PM
Bring in your next week with The Sassy Spoon’s Happy Hours Menu, entailing an exciting offer of 2 + 1 on cocktails. The menu offers the Tomato, Olive & Parmesan Soup, Grilled Basil Chicken Salad, Spaghetti with Garden Fresh Veggies, Olives and Sundried Tomatoes, Grilled BBQ Chicken in Homemade BBQ Sauce and Tasty Irish Mashed Potatoes, Spicy Chicken Ramen in a Chilli Broth, Chocolate Brownie, Rachel’s twist on Red Velvet served with Cappuccino Foam and Raspberry Caviar, and more.

In addition, the week-long happy hour menu will have a special Karaoke Night on Tuesday by Mario Andrade. For cocktails include French 75, Cosmopolitan, Mimosa, and Double Trouble.

Where: The Sassy Spoon, Nariman Point & Powai

When: Monday to Friday

Price: Rs 645.

Contact:  9920003500

 

