Enjoy this musical evening at Royal Opera house followed by an interesting conversation with Ma Anand Sheela

Head to Royal Opera house this Friday to witness author Ma Anand Sheela in conversation with author and journalist Namita Devidayal. The former will be sharing her insights about her life focusing on her latest book By My Own Rules. During the conversation, she will unravel the stories from her eventful life. In addition, the moderator will help the audience appreciate the subtext behind the events that have come to define her life. Exploring the themes and trajectories from Ma Sheela’s latest book, the discussion is expected to help trace her incredible outer and inner journey over the decades, her changing relationship with the divine, and her recent philanthropic work helping destitute senior citizens.

Organised by Royal Opera House, Mumbai, Penguin Random House India, and Avid Learning, the evening will commence with an acoustic musical performance by singer-songwriter, Geetu Unplugged and friends. The event will be followed by a brief Q&A session and a book signing opportunity.

What: In conversation with Ma Anand Sheela

When: July 29, 7 pm to 8 pm. Registration starts at 6.30 pm.

Where: Royal Opera House.