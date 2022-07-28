Friendship Day: Celebrate your friendship with a delish scoop of Coppetto Artisan Gelato

Friendship Day is almost here and if you haven’t planned a surprise treat for your friend and are not sure of one either, we have got you covered. Head to Coppetto Artisan Gelato located in the suburbs of Mumbai. With an inviting ambiance invigorated using bright lights and pretty decor, the place offers a host of deserts to treat your friends.

Mix and match your favorite person's favorite flavors in a cup, cone, or tub and add in the goodness of homemade waffle cones, topped with grains or whipped cream to celebrate your saccharine bond. You can also order delish Gelato Shakes or Coppetto's signature Hot Chocolate.

What - Friendship's Day

Where - Coppetto Artisan Gelato, Bandra & Chowpatty

When - 7th August 2022

Price: Rs 350 for two.