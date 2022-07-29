Seeds of Life’s new sugar-free indulgence is all you need for your sweet cravings

Seeds Of Life’s new dessert menu in collaboration with The Paleoo Bakes is focused on healthy desserts and treats. Get ready to experience the goodness of soft, melt-in-mouth cakes and cookies curated specially by ace nutritionist Simran Bapu of The Paleoo Bakes.

The menu includes some of the most indulgent creations like The Belgian Chocolate Cake, and Tiramisu Opera. Adding a hint of sweet and fruity flavours is the rich Pineapple Cream Cake and Mix Berry Pull Up Cake. Don’t miss their Sugar-free chocolate chip cookies and Cookie Dough Sundae.

What: Seeds of Life x The Paleoo Bakes Exclusive Dessert Menu

When: Ongoing

Where: Seeds of Life, Bandra and Juhu

Price: Rs 350 onwards