US-based casual family restaurant chain - IHoP, comes to Mumbai
The eatery offers variety of combo meal options
Team Indulge Published : 30th July 2022 04:48 PM
After Gurgaon, the popular chain is now opening doors in Mumbai's Phoenix Palladium. Famous for American meals, this new restaurant serves up the brand’s world famous Buttermilk Pancakes along with a variety of Breakfast Combos, Burgers, Burritos, Milkshakes, and more for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
What: American meal at IHop
Where: Phoenix Palladium
When: 11am to 1.30 am
Price for two: Rs 800 onwards
Contact: 086574 07773