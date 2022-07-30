US-based casual family restaurant chain - IHoP, comes to Mumbai

After Gurgaon, the popular chain is now opening doors in Mumbai's Phoenix Palladium. Famous for American meals, this new restaurant serves up the brand’s world famous Buttermilk Pancakes along with a variety of Breakfast Combos, Burgers, Burritos, Milkshakes, and more for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

What: American meal at IHop

Where: Phoenix Palladium

When: 11am to 1.30 am

Price for two: Rs 800 onwards

Contact: 086574 07773