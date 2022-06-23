Check out Sassy Spoon’s new beverage menu that offers a range of delicious shakes

Celebrate this weekend while sipping on some delicious shakes from The Sassy Spoon’s new beverage menu. Here’s a little more on these decadent Sassy Shakes that are sure to lift your spirits. Expect some of the specially curated shakes like One in a Caramillion - A dope salted caramel milkshake, Velvet Berry - The perfect fusion of red velvet pastry and strawberry blended in a milkshake, The MacMan - A delicious combination of mango & rose macaron in a milkshake, Passion Burst - The goodness of passionfruit in a milkshake, and Chocolate Decadence - A dutch truffle & caramel affair.

Don’t miss out on these thick Sassy Shakes when you drop by your nearest outpost.

Price: Rs. 275/- plus taxes

Where: The Sassy Spoon, all outlets

