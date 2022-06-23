Check out Sassy Spoon’s new beverage menu that offers a range of delicious shakes
Don’t miss out on these thick Sassy Shakes when you drop by your nearest outpost
Celebrate this weekend while sipping on some delicious shakes from The Sassy Spoon’s new beverage menu. Here’s a little more on these decadent Sassy Shakes that are sure to lift your spirits. Expect some of the specially curated shakes like One in a Caramillion - A dope salted caramel milkshake, Velvet Berry - The perfect fusion of red velvet pastry and strawberry blended in a milkshake, The MacMan - A delicious combination of mango & rose macaron in a milkshake, Passion Burst - The goodness of passionfruit in a milkshake, and Chocolate Decadence - A dutch truffle & caramel affair.
Don’t miss out on these thick Sassy Shakes when you drop by your nearest outpost.
Price: Rs. 275/- plus taxes
Where: The Sassy Spoon, all outlets
Nariman Point - 9920003500
Powai - 98195 44195