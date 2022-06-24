What’s Up Mumbai: A Supper Theatre Experience at House of Mandarin

The supper theatre piece features four short plays paired with a specially curated four-course menu. Written by a bunch of extremely talented writers and performed by ensemble of fabulous actors. Each story is unique, but the food is what binds them together. The menu is inspired by the stories and each piece will be followed by a course from the delicious menu.

Expect Crispy Broccoli Sushi with Cream Cheese & Sriracha Sauce, Act II features a showstopper dish - Mandarin Style Mushroom Dumpling with Porcini Cream & Gold Leaf, Act III features delicacies like Silken Tofu in Chilli & Black Bean Sauce and Sliced Chicken in Soya Chilli Garlic Sauce, served with Vegetable Fried Rice. Act IV the final act ends on a sweet note with Dark Chocolate & Raspberry Mousse with Raspberry Sorbet.

7.30 pm, June 26 at House of Mandarin, Powai. +91 9920888414

Price: Rs: 2999/-