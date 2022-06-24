What’s Up Mumbai:  Art Therapy workshop by Amrita Dhillon at Abhyaasa

Spend this Sunday rejuvenating yourself through Art Therapy by renowned art therapist Amrita Dhillon at Abhyaasa. The three-hour-long workshop explores the way you approach yourself and navigate the world around you. It promises to be insightful and exciting and a 100% new way to spend your Sunday in Mumbai.

The workshop is the first of many, for the newly launched Abhyaasa, a Holistic Wellness and Education Center in Santacruz. Varaz Printer, a Movement Coach and the man behind Abhyaasa is curating experiences through regular classes and workshops that aim to improve quality of life through practices that celebrate the mind, spirit, body, and soul.

From 3 pm to 7 pm, On June 26.

Price: Rs 1,800

Register on +91 8108965429