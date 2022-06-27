What’s Up Mumbai: A stimulating discussion on Across Cultures: Sargam 

Beat the mid-week blues by attending the sixth edition of Across Cultures: Sargam. The online event brings together five experts like Mesma Belsare, Shireen Isal, Aditi Mangaldas, Baluji Srivastava OBE and Uttara Asha Coorlawala who will be discussing the different paradigms of art and cultural exchanges through their work. The discussion will unfold questions like the possibilities for artistic crossovers and exchanges, and how global exchanges are promoted even amidst distinct cultures and geographies. The panelists will shed light on artistic mindsets, cultural sensitivities, and navigating the creative ecosystem.

6 pm to 7 pm. On June 29. Register @ www.avidlearning.in