What’s Up Mumbai: Art expo at Method Kala Ghoda

If you are looking for an evening of a creative discussion over freshly brewed coffee with your friends, head to Method Kala Ghoda. Explore the artworks by more than 14 artists at this ongoing art exhibition, Fresh Produce who recently showcased their work at India Art Fair in Delhi. Selected by MadStarBase, IAF's young patrons of the year, the showcase presented a curation of young Indian artists pushing the boundaries of contemporary culture. The Bombay edit of Fresh Produce offers a tighter selection of the artists shown in Delhi. The artists traverse various mediums of fine art, photography, street art, and digital art.



Ongoing till July 10. 10 am to 6 pm.