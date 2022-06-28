What’s Up Mumbai: A play Hunkaro by Mohit Takalkar at Prithvi Theatre

What the best way to spend your weekend than to witness a live theatre performance at Prithvi Theatre. This weekend Ujaagar Dramatic Association brings to you Hunkaro - a play by Mohit Takalkar. Performed by six trained actors, Hunkaro, literally means a verbal affirmation, a response from the listener to the storyteller that she/he is listening, comprehending, and traveling with the story. The performance emphasises the beauty of the Rajasthani language and talks about the aesthetic value of languages in general and the art of listening. The piece is replete with songs that come from the centennial old Manganiyaar tradition helmed by renowned Manganiyar musician Hakeem Khan Saab.

5 pm and 8 pm. July 2 and 3 at Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

Ticket: Rs 500 on Bookmyshow.com