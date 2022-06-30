What’s Up Mumbai: Aasakta Kalamanch, Pune's Mathemagician

This solo act by Ipshita Chakraborty Singh is set in 500 CE Babylon, the commercial centre of the ancient world. Mathemagician, is a compelling study in contrasts and focuses on the inescapable humanity of a subject which might otherwise be an epic story. Never quite impotent, but never entirely puissant, Nikor is forced to chart a careful course, even as he deals with issues of isolation, lost love, helplessness and compromise.