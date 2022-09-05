Art Exhibition: Free The Speech a show by over 30 anonymous artists at Method, Kala Ghoda

In response to the worldwide diminishment of free speech, over 30 writers, artists, and performers, from more than 10 countries have come together to create the installation, Free the Speech.



The installation highlights an urgent, collective need to reinforce this basic right which is paramount to any truly free and fair society.

The installation starts with the use of the symbolic Free Speech Flag designed by artist John Marcotte in 2007, at a time when a large organisation was taking mass legal action against internet publications and journalists.

What: Free The Speech art show

When: Ongoing till September 21

Where: Method Kala Ghoda