After a successful event in Bangalore SneakinOut 2.0 is back in Mumbai 

After a successful event in Bangalore SteppinOut and SoleSearch, in association with Royal Enfield, SneakinOut is coming to Mumbai. Touted as the largest nationwide festival celebrating the rising trend of streetwear, sneakers and hip hop culture, SneakinOut fest is one of the finest celebrations of all things Street,​

Along with the biggest curation of sneakers and streetwear, from the finest homegrown as well as international brands, the pop culture extravaganza will also host an elite lineup of over 100 exhibitors from around the country. Farak, VibeTheHype, KNN Calcutta, Helios and Sneakarc are just some of the brands showcasing their line of products. The festival will also feature performances by some of the top musicians in the country and host other exciting activities like auctions, gaming zones and a whole lot more. One can battle it out in the gaming area, with fun-filled activities like beer pong, flip the cup, dance offs, rap battles and more.

To cater to the tremendous rise of street culture and sneaker enthusiasts in the country, “We are delighted to be bringing back SneakinOut 2.0; an event that is an exhilarating experience in itself, from start to finish. Apart from being a dream destination for sneaker addicts, it is an inclusive escapade for anyone who is fascinated with learning about street culture, or simply enjoys immersive experiences,” said Safdhar Adoor, Business Head of SteppinOut.

What: SneakinOut pop-up

When: September 18. 3 pm onwards.

Where: Phoenix Marketcity

Tickets: INR: 599 onwards. insider.in