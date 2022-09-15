Mughal-e-Azam-The Musical returns to Mumbai after two years with 14 shows

Feroz Abbas Khan's musical extravaganza, Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical is back in Mumbai after two years. The lavishly mounted musical returns with 14 shows between October 21-30 at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra west, Mumbai.



Celebrating the 18th season of the musical director Feroz Abbas Khan says, "Our country and the people have gone through a lot during these two years of the pandemic. The worst is now behind us and all of us can finally come together to celebrate music, poetry, and timeless, magical stories once again. I feel this is the perfect time for Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical to return to Mumbai where we will kick off our 18th season.”

The costumes for the musical are designed by Manish Malhotra and choreographer Mayuri Upadhya has choreographed the classic songs while award-winning lighting designer David Lander has designed the lights of the musical play.

What: Mughal-e-Azam-The Musical

When: October 21-30. 3 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra west, Mumbai

Tickets: 500 onwards. Bookmyshow