Say Cheers to OktoberFest in Mumbai Jio World Drive this weekend 

Jio World Drive, with its exquisite selection of culinary expertise, is hosting its own homage to this centuries-old brewing tradition with its own OktoberFest from September 16 to September 18. The festival that traditionally celebrated Bavarian brews has its own version around the world. And this fest will be an ode to the best aspects of the German OktoberFest. While there will be international beers on offer, the food menu too is a tribute to all things German.

From the classic sauerkraut to the quintessential frankfurters, and vegetarian delights like Frikadellen and Currywurst, the OktoberFest food and beverage menu is your ticket to German gastronomy with the best pairings possible.

The OktoberFest celebrates good brews and great food like few other festivals in the world. Get ready for an array of brews and flavours so typically German, you’ll probably find yourself raising your mug while saying “Prost”!

What: OctoberFest

When: September 16 - 18. 11 am to 10 pm.

Where – Jio World Drive

Contact - 022 3505 1111