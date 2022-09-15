Seeds Of Life’s new menu offers a range of healthy alternatives to last-minute food cravings

Taking the goodness of their irresistibly healthy food, Seeds of Life introduces their brand new menu. The new curation is a collection of nutritious options that are the perfect and healthy alternatives to your last-minute food cravings.

The new menu comprises Truffle Cheese Chilli Toast and magical flavours of the Green Thai Curry Bowl packed with veggies, tofu, herbed rice and Thai curry or the Dan Dan Noodles especially tossed with in-house peanut sauce. Harvest sandwiche in Sourdough including Avocado and sautéed vegetables and a basil pesto spread along with Truffle Edamame Fried Rice and the classic Loaded Baked Fries are a must try.

Balance these tasty and wholesome treats with some of the most refreshing beverages like the sparkling Galaxy Ade, a Classic Cold Coffee, or sip on to the all-time favourite - Jimmy’s Masala Lemonade.

What: Seeds Of Life’s New Menu

When: Ongoing. 11 am to 11 pm.

Where: Seeds of Life Bandra and Juhu

Contact for reservation: 9653336089 / 8591882863